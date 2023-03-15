Blyth Town Council is considering creating a park on county council-owned land between Glendale Avenue and Lonsdale Avenue in Kitty Brewster.

But before it goes any further, it wants to know what the public thinks about the idea.

It has therefore set up an online consultation, accessible on the town council’s website.

An artist's impression of what the playground might look like.

And if it turns out people are in favour, the council will move to the next stage.

Warren Taylor, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, explained: "The consultation exercise closes on Friday, March 31 and, if that is favourable, Blyth Town Council will place a tender document onto the government contract portal for interested play equipment suppliers to submit suitable schemes within a predetermined budget."

