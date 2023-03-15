News you can trust since 1854
Views sought over possible new playground in Kitty Brewster

Children in Blyth could soon have a new playground to enjoy.

By Craig Buchan
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT

Blyth Town Council is considering creating a park on county council-owned land between Glendale Avenue and Lonsdale Avenue in Kitty Brewster.

But before it goes any further, it wants to know what the public thinks about the idea.

It has therefore set up an online consultation, accessible on the town council’s website.

An artist's impression of what the playground might look like.
And if it turns out people are in favour, the council will move to the next stage.

Warren Taylor, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, explained: "The consultation exercise closes on Friday, March 31 and, if that is favourable, Blyth Town Council will place a tender document onto the government contract portal for interested play equipment suppliers to submit suitable schemes within a predetermined budget."

The consultation questionnaire asks residents if they think there is a need for the park, if they have any concerns about the location proposed, and how often they would make use of the facilities, should they go ahead.

Blyth