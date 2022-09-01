Views sought on Hepscott electoral arrangements

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being carried out following the changes made by the Northumberland Council (Reorganisation of Community Governance) (Morpeth and Hepscott) Order 2021.

Hepscott Parish Council currently has a representation of seven councillors split between two wards, with five councillors representing Hepscott ward and two representing Hepscott Stobhill Manor ward.

Northumberland County Council is now consulting with local electors and other stakeholders in the area for their views on how its representation should look in the future.

Views can be submitted in writing to an officer at County Hall in Morpeth, or submitted by email.

Considerations could include the number of members of the parish council or whether the sub-division into wards should be retained.

If you would like to make your views known, they should be submitted in writing by October 7 to Lesley Bennett, Senior Democratic Services Officer, Democratic Services, Northumberland County Council, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 2EF, or by e-mail to [email protected]