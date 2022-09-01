Views sought on Hepscott electoral arrangements
The ward arrangements for Hepscott Parish Council are currently being reviewed.
It is being carried out following the changes made by the Northumberland Council (Reorganisation of Community Governance) (Morpeth and Hepscott) Order 2021.
Hepscott Parish Council currently has a representation of seven councillors split between two wards, with five councillors representing Hepscott ward and two representing Hepscott Stobhill Manor ward.
Northumberland County Council is now consulting with local electors and other stakeholders in the area for their views on how its representation should look in the future.
Most Popular
-
1
Learner driver Rhys McLennan, who killed his girlfriend Chelsea Gillie when he crashed his car into a tree, keeps his freedom
-
2
Northumberland student qualifies for final of Miss England beauty contest
-
3
Peter Coshan murder: Police want to trace car which travelled through Northumberland
-
4
Report of an assault in Cramlington: police appeal for information
-
5
Work to review safety measures on Northumberland river after teenager's death
Considerations could include the number of members of the parish council or whether the sub-division into wards should be retained.
If you would like to make your views known, they should be submitted in writing by October 7 to Lesley Bennett, Senior Democratic Services Officer, Democratic Services, Northumberland County Council, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 2EF, or by e-mail to [email protected]
A report will be published in January 2023 to summarise the responses and outline the next steps.