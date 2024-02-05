Views sought on Eglingham Neighbourhood Plan
The plan has been prepared by the parish council with the help of the local community and it seeks to address issues local people have identified as important in their area.
The county council is inviting comments for a six week period ending on March 18.
All comments will be forwarded for consideration by an independent examiner.
If the plan passes examination, it will be put to a local referendum and residents who are registered to vote will get a say on whether the local planning authority should use the plan to help determine planning applications in the parish.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables communities to play a much stronger role in shaping the areas in which they live and work and in influencing the location and design of development proposals.
“Finding out how local people want their area to develop in the future is vitally important to ensure the plan reflects local character and aspiration.
“We therefore hope people will participate in this consultation to ensure the policies contained in the Neighbourhood Plan are right for Eglingham.”
You can view the plan and supporting documents on the county council’s website at: www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan
Printed copies can be viewed at: Alnwick Library and County Hall in Morpeth.
If you need your own printed copy of the plan and / or supporting documents, please email: [email protected] or phone: 0345 600 6400.