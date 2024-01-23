Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-mile long path follows the coastline from Cockburnspath to Berwick and also links up with the Southern Upland Way, the John Muir Way and the Northumberland Coastal Path.

The route regularly suffers from erosion, landslips and damage to footbridges and steps, resulting in alterations to the path.

Scottish Borders Council is seeking feedback on the current condition of the path and views on its future, including its alignment.

Coun Jenny Linehan, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “This survey will inform the next stages of a project aiming to develop a longer term plan for the path that protects and enhances it, whilst continuing to allow for adaption as and when required.”