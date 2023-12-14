Views of public sought on Northumberland County Council budget plans
The local authority’s budget setting process is happening now and it says that residents’ views are vital ahead of key decisions being taken.
Each year the council must set out its spending and investment plans and how its services will be funded, taking a range of factors into account.
People can now give their views on a wide range of budget and council service issues in an online questionnaire that is available at https://nland.cc/yoursay
This consultation runs for six weeks until January 26, with the budget due to go before full council in February next year.
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Budget planning has been on-going for many months. We remain in a strong financial position and this will remain a cornerstone of decision making as we go forward.
“I’m delighted that we are not proposing reductions in services though. Residents’ views – along with those of businesses, partners and other stakeholders – are really important because the council exists to serve our communities.
“It’s a genuine consultation and an opportunity for residents to let us know how they’d prioritise the services we deliver.”
As part of the consultation, the local authority is also planning an online event in the new year where residents can ask the leader of the council questions on services and the budget.
Residents are advised to look out for details of this on the council’s website and social media channels.