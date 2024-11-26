Upskilling residents 'absolutely key' to new AI datacentre, insists deputy leader

Upskilling workers in Northumberland so they can take advantage of well-paid jobs on offer at a new AI datacentre is ‘absolutely key’ to the success of the project, according to the deputy leader of the county council.

Concerns have previously been raised by voluntary organisations in Blyth that bosses at QTS – the company set to deliver the project – were unaware of the training facilities on offer in the town.

The Energy Central Hub training facility opened earlier this year offering T-level qualifications, while the Energy Central Institute will provide degree-level qualifications in the future.

These two facilities, collectively known as the Energy Central Campus, are predominantly aimed at teaching the necessary skills for south east Northumberland’s growing clean energy sector.

An artistic rendering of a typical data centre design for conceptual purposes. Photo: QTS/Northumberland County Council.

However, local authority bosses have insisted officials from QTS are prepared to work with all education providers in the area.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, director at Briardale House community hub Candice Randall explained a meeting with QTS had raised concerns.

“I met with the team from QTS last week. They were completely unaware of any STEM training facilities in Blyth,” she told the panel.

“The gentleman I was speaking to said they didn’t know anything and they would like to know more. He is the CEO, he is the one that has come over.”

The committee’s chairman, Coun David Bawn, pointed out representatives from the company had attended a previous meeting earlier this year and discussed training offers.

At the time, chief growth officer at QTS, Tag Greason, said the company would work with colleges and universities in the region to determine the best way to get the workforce trained, adding the local community’s involvement was “imperative”.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, the council’s deputy leader, added: “QTS is a huge investment of £10 billion by them and probably another £10 billion by other people. The council is in daily, sometimes hourly contact with QTS.

“We have sent teams to other sites across Europe where the company is working to make sure we understand exactly how they interact with local councils and local people to make sure we get the best possible landing.

“They’re very, very aware of what we can do to make sure we upskill local residents because in every meeting I have sat in with them I have mentioned it, I have discussed it.

“We had a meeting here about a month and a half ago where their owners, their MD and their CEO sat with me and we ran through all of these things. They understand there is a lot that can be done in Blyth, Ashington and Bedlington in particular with the new college building, with the STEM facility and with the Energy Central Campus and other providers.”

Addressing Ms Randall directly, Cllr Wearmouth added: “If there is anything from your conversations that you think was missing, we will make sure that it is understood – but it is absolutely key.”