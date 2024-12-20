Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An updated version of a document that sets out aims and ambitions for Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has been agreed.

The purpose of the Strategic Plan is to state what the local authority would like to happen in the community over the next five years.

Although it stresses that the role of the town council is “limited” compared to Northumberland County Council (NCC), there are some notable items included in the document that was adopted last month.

They include the following in the Medium Term section (up to two years): “Investigate the feasibility and financial viability of taking over the Marygate Market”, “Investigate the transfer of Castlegate War Memorial from NCC” and “Upgrade the existing Spittal Splash Park”.

A section of Berwick town centre. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Among the Longer Term (two to five years) items are “Investigate the viability of providing a multi-wheeled, multi-disciplined sport facility and a social centre for young people” and “Consider accepting responsibility for additional services should NCC seek to disinvest in local services”.

The Short Term (up to 12 months) section includes “Declutter Marygate and improve the appearance of the town centre with planting and improved street furniture”, “Increase and upgrade allotment provision” and “Investigate the feasibility of installing outdoor gym/activity equipment”.

There is also a ‘Where we aim to be by 2030’ section that includes “A local council whose contribution is valued and recognised by residents and visitors as having helped to make the town become sustainable economically and environmentally” and “The town centre will be thriving and busy with local residents and visitors”.

The final aim in this section is that Berwick will be a sought-after place to live and visit, and a place where people thrive.

The Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson, said: “We are clear about what we need to focus on to contribute to Berwick being a great place to live and to visit.

“As the town council we don’t control everything that happens, but we can do our part.

“The plan captures what councillors and others have raised. We now have a staff team who we believe will enable us to deliver improvements alongside partners across the town.”

People can read the new version of the Strategic Plan in full at www.berwick-tc.gov.uk/widescope/resources/admin/strategic-plan-version-4-current.pdf