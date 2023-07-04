The Mayor of Waverley Council in Sydney, Paula Masselos, urged North Tyneside Council to approve plans to restore the pool, comparing it to the Iceberg pools on Bondi Beach.

Mayor Masselos said in a video message: “Like your Tynemouth Outdoor Pool Icebergs has had its share of ups and downs over the past century, but it is one of the most recognisable tourist destinations in Australia.

“We actually have six ocean pools catering for all levels of fitness and ability, so you can see they are a much-loved part of our community.

A CGI of what a refurbished and modern Tynemouth Outdoor Pool could look like.

“With hard work and the right people behind your project, you too have an amazing opportunity at the beautiful Longsands beach, so I urge all stakeholders and decision-makers to carefully consider having such a pool and how it can benefit your community and visitors, and showcase the spectacular Tynemouth coastline.

“So, go on, dive in, and I actually look forward to taking a swim in your wonderful pool once it’s open”.

The proposal, despite 1,894 public messages of support on the council’s planning website, have been recommended for refusal by planning officers ahead of a planning meeting at 6pm today.

Officers raised concerns over temporary kiosks, the viability of external funding, and ecological impacts.

The current state of Tynemouth Outdoor Pool.

Barry Bell, from Friends of Tynemouth Outdoor Pool, said: “We cannot thank Mayor Masselos enough for the video message. We love talking to people who operate other lidos and outdoor pools across the UK, and they also tell us that their pools are thriving and bring huge benefits to their communities.

“But to receive such a heartfelt message, and some brilliant advice, from one of the world’s most famous outdoor pools, and from literally halfway around the world in Bondi, is surreal. It tells us that we must be doing something right.

“Just like Bondi pool, we believe a new outdoor pool at Tynemouth will also play a major role in local lives and in people’s health. It will be a much-loved part of the community that will benefit residents and visitors alike, and it could become a destination that’s just as recognisable as this incredible pool in Australia.

“We urge North Tyneside Council, and the planning committee, to consider what’s at stake and to imagine the possibilities that a new Tynemouth Outdoor Pool could bring.

"But, most importantly, we cannot wait to welcome Mayor Masselos to Tynemouth for a swim as soon as our pool is open.”

The pool first opened in 1924, but international package holidays were tempering its appeal by the 1970s. It closed in 1996.

Councillors Lewis Bartoli and Sarah Day have also backed the plans despite officers’ recommendations.

Cllr Bartoli claimed the council had “allowed this important cultural community historic asset to fall into disrepair,” while Cllr Day said: “We are seeing lidos being brought back into use up and down the country and I very much hope to see Tynemouth Outdoor Pool at the heart of our village in years to come.”