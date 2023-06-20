Various schemes have been built in the area over the last decade. Although this bid by Linda Coleman was for a smaller amount of homes than most that have previously been approved, there were still 21 objections.

But members of Castle Morpeth Local Area Council gave it the green light at its meeting last week. Eight councillors voted in favour of the planning officers’ recommendation to approve the proposal and one abstained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Richard Tolson, on behalf of Stannington Parish Council, said at the meeting: “The parish council acknowledges comments from the people who live on Station Road who cite the loss of residential amenity, air pollution and the ever increasing traffic congestion.

Stannington Station Road.

“We have supported similar small developments in the past, but we are mindful that any further developments on Station Road will destroy its rural identity. The continual development is impacting upon the residents’ quality of life and enjoyment of the surrounding area.”

However, the majority of councillors agreed with the officers’ report, which included the following: ‘Due to the siting of the proposed dwellings to the rear of existing properties and the lack of clear visibility of the site from public viewpoints, the proposed development would not impact upon these open views and would therefore not be harmful.