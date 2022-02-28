Two new councillors wanted by Alnwick Town Council

The vacancies are for the Clayport and Castle wards and the council is looking to fill them by co-option.

If you would like to find out more about what is involved in being a councillor and how the Town Council operates, please contact chief officer and town clerk Peter Hately to arrange an informal discussion. Please contact him by email at [email protected]

Applicants will be requested to make an application in writing, setting out why they would like to be a councillor, in not more than 500 words and complete the “Councillor Criteria” document which can be found on the Alnwick Town Council website via the news section.

Alnwick.

Applications must be submitted no later than noon on Thursday, March 31.