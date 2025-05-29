Two by-elections triggered in North Tyneside

Two council by-elections have been triggered in North Tyneside following Labour’s paper-thin victory in the local Mayoral race earlier this month.

North Tyneside Council has announced by-elections in the wards of Killingworth and Longbenton and Benton.

Only one seat per ward is up for contention, with the vacancy in Longbenton and Benton created after one former councillor, Karen Clark, was elected as Mayor on May 2.

The local authority has stated on its website that if any election is contested, polling day will take place on Wednesday, July 2, this year. Applications to register to vote need to be made to the council’s electoral registration officer by midnight Monday, June 16.

Candidates are required to officially register for the seats by 4pm Thursday, June 5.

In the most recent council elections in 2024, three Labour councillors were returned to the local authority in Killingworth with a turnout of 35%. Three Labour councillors were also elected in Longbeton and Benton with a turnout of 32.8% in 2024.

North Tyneside conducted its four-yearly Mayoral elections on May 1. Incumbent Labour councillor and cabinet member for public health Karen Clark was elected by a slim majority of just 444 votes.

Labour just managed to hold the mayoralty from the Reform UK candidate John Falkenstein, who came a close second with 15,786 votes, relegating the Conservatives to a distant third at 11,017 ballots.

Applications to register to vote must be made to the council’s electoral registration officer by midnight on Monday June 16. The form can be completed on the council’s website. Applications for postal or proxy votes must reach the local authority by 5pm on Tuesday June 17.