Tulips in Berwick town centre. Pictures courtesy of Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.

This is thanks to Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, as outlined in its latest newsletter.

It said: “This is the result of the work the wardens and Councillor Turton put in last autumn. They will soon be working on the hanging baskets and we have been delighted by the positive responses from shop owners regarding having one outside their shops.

“The new polytunnels mean that we have been able to keep these young plants in safe and optimum growing conditions for when they head out to fill our high streets with colour.”

There was also a local services update, with the slightly warmer weather prompting new growth in the town planting and play parks.

This section included the following: “We now have a new seasonal team member who will be specialising in horticulture projects, as well as helping out the wardens with day to day jobs, and they are settling in brilliantly.

“Work has been going on in the play parks, with grass cutting, swing repairs and laying matting among the many tasks to do as the weather improves.”

In addition, on Wednesday, May, 15 the council will be holding its Annual Town Meeting at Northern View in Spittal from 6pm.