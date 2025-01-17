Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A visitor attraction near Morpeth recently submitted three planning applications for new facilities.

Whitehouse Farm Centre is seeking to build a single storey extension to the cafe and a steel framed building that would cover over the existing outdoor children’s play area.

In addition, there is a bid to demolish the existing kiosk shed and construct a new single storey entrance kiosk.

A planning statement lodged with the steel framed cover building application explains: “An earlier application was refused on green belt grounds and two other technical matters in respect of ecology and the potential impact on a right of way.

Signage for Whitehouse Farm Centre. Picture by Google.

“The planning officer’s delegated report did offer some support for the proposal under green belt policy, but required further justification.

“The ecology report has since been updated to take account of issues raised by the county ecologist. The applicant has also engaged with the rights of way officer to explain that the right of way will be unaffected and protected during construction.”

A section in relation to the green belt and justification mentions that the play area is an important attraction, especially for young children, and because it is open to the elements it can only be properly used on dry days.

It also states: “Overall, it is considered that the development would have a very limited impact on the openness of the green belt; would involve the use of previously-developed, allocated employment land; offers a significant improvement to an existing, popular local attraction and would improve the health of many who visit.”