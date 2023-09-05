Watch more videos on Shots!

Serving town councillor Ann Mitcheson died on August 16 at the age of 79, while John Collins, who represented the North ward between 2011 and 2019, died on August 26 at the age of 80.

Fellow councillors at both town and county level have led tributes to Cllr Mitcheson and Mr Collins.

Cllr Mitcheson spent her “whole life” in Cramlington and represented the town’s East ward from 2009, when the town council was formed.

John Collins represented North ward, and Ann Mitcheson represented East ward. (Photo by Cramlington Town Council)

She previously served on Blyth Valley Council and was deputy mayor for a time.

Cramlington Town Mayor, Councillor Helen Morris, said: “On behalf of all Cramlington councillors I want to express our sadness at the death of Councillor Ann Mitcheson.

“Ann was a highly respected councillor and was committed to local politics, previously serving as chair of the town council, and having sat on every committee at some point in time.

"She was dedicated to the residents of East ward and in turn earned their heartfelt respect.

"She will be sorely missed by her council colleagues and our deepest sympathies are with her family and friends.”

According to the town council, Ann spent her working life in the care sector and was a staunch supporter of the Labour Party. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, September 7 at Mayfield Cemetery.

Her death means a new councillor will need to either co-opted or elected to serve on the council.

Cllr Collins served as chairman of the town council between 2017 and 2019, describing it as a “great honour.”

Paying tribute to Councillor Collins, Cramlington Town Council clerk Bob Baker said: “John was a great servant for Cramlington. He had a direct but fair style and cared about people, even those who made his life as a councillor awkward.

“He was in many ways ‘old school’, measured, and polite, and he could turn on the charm when needed.

"But he was also a man of principle who would not allow politics to stand in the way of what he thought was right.

"He never bore a grudge and his sense of humour carried him through many difficult situations.

“John was inordinately proud of his children and grandchildren and for him family always came first. He will be sadly missed.”

Cllr Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward on Northumberland County Council, added: “I got on well with John and really respected him.

“He was a very well-respected colleague and a very proud man. He was a lovely man and a fantastic part of the community.”