Paul Hedley has been Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer since 2016, but began working at Blyth and Cramlington fire stations 36 years ago.

He was made assistant chief fire officer in 2009 and then promoted to deputy chief in 2013, but announced his retirement back in April.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council, leader Glen Sanderson led tributes to Mr Hedley – although the chief fire officer was not in attendance, having jetted off to Spain on holiday.

Paul Hedley.

Coun Sanderson said: “I would like to say, on behalf of all members, a big thank you to Paul Hedley who has retired and will be leaving the service very soon.

“Instead of coming here today, he decided to go on holiday to Spain – I told him it was the wrong decision but he said no, he would rather be there!

“Can I just say he has been a fantastic servant of this council, because the fire and rescue service is an integral part of Northumberland County Council. Paul has always been full of passion for what he did and always someone who, if you asked for advice or help, would always give it.

“He is a great officer and a great friend to this council, and I say thank you very much to him.”