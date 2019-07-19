Traffic wardens take Facebook flak in Wooler
Wooler parish councillors have voiced their frustration at shoppers being given parking tickets.
Two years ago, the parish council asked the county council to extend the time drivers can park on the High Street from 45 minutes to 90 minutes.
Mark Mather, parish council chairman, said: “There has been a lot of talk on Facebook about the traffic wardens on the High Street issuing tickets.
“It infuriates me that the parish council requested NCC to change the signs to increase the waiting time. We’ve offered to pay for it and still the signs haven’t been changed and people are getting tickets. I don’t think that’s on.
“The wardens shouldn’t be allowed to ticket people until the new signs are done.”