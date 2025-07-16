Northumberland County Council trading standards officers are warning both consumers and businesses as counterfeit versions of the collectible Labubu dolls have been found on sale in shops across the county.

The imitations of the popular ‘Pop Mart’ Labubu brand have been found to contain loose parts that may pose a choking hazard to young children.

In addition, some of these products do not carry the legally required safety labelling, such as the CE or UKCA mark, or the name and address of a supplier based in the UK. They are often also cheaper than the legitimate products.

The officers have reported that many of the items seized have poor quality visible stitching and the dolls’ hands or feet break off fairly easily.

Also, the genuine doll has nine teeth. Some fake dolls do have nine teeth, however others have been found with differing numbers.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for public safety, said: “The safety of our children must always come first. We are issuing this urgent warning to consumers, especially parents, to remain vigilant when purchasing these highly sought-after collectables and to report any concerns about the safety of the toys to us.

“These copycat toys have been flooding the UK market and have found their way to Northumberland too. As they are often cheaper they might seem like a bargain compared to the genuine versions, but they can be dangerous if they have not been manufactured in accordance with stringent toy safety legislation.”

Anyone who has bought a doll and thinks it is fake or who comes across these dolls for sale and believes they are fake should report it to [email protected]