The aftermath of an arson attack on an allotment site in Ashington earlier this year is expected to cost the town council over £8,000 to clear up.

Emergency services were called to a fire at Hirst East End Allotments on Woodhorn Road on March 5.

Northumbria Police said “an investigation is ongoing following a suspected arson,” while Ashington Town Council, which is responsible for the site, has been left with the bill to clean up the charred wreckage.

Two buildings were damaged in the incident, with one being completely levelled by the fire and the other left standing but with asbestos within the wreckage.

The fire was started at Hirst East End Allotments on Woodhorn Road in March. (Photo by Kayla Brennan)

The council’s finance and general service committee will consider quotes for removing the burnt waste at a meeting on Tuesday, May 14.

The cheapest quoted cost of removal is more than £8,000, plus VAT.