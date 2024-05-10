Town council faces clean up bill of more than £8,000 after arson at Hirst East End Allotments in Ashington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to a fire at Hirst East End Allotments on Woodhorn Road on March 5.
Northumbria Police said “an investigation is ongoing following a suspected arson,” while Ashington Town Council, which is responsible for the site, has been left with the bill to clean up the charred wreckage.
Two buildings were damaged in the incident, with one being completely levelled by the fire and the other left standing but with asbestos within the wreckage.
The council’s finance and general service committee will consider quotes for removing the burnt waste at a meeting on Tuesday, May 14.
The cheapest quoted cost of removal is more than £8,000, plus VAT.
The council report said: “The removal of these damaged structures is necessary to address the unsightly conditions and potential hazards they now present.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.