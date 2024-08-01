Town Clerk leaves Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council following a period of illness
Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has announced that Gareth Davies has left the local authority following a period of illness.
Due to the nature of his departure, it will be short staffed until a replacement can be found.
The council’s statement said: “Following a period of illness, Gareth Davies has left Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.
“The council would like to thank Gareth for his seven years’ service to the town and wish him every success in his next adventure.”
The announcement when he was appointed in 2017 included that he had previously worked in local government for nine years, after a previous career in the private and voluntary sectors.
