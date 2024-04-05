Tourist information centres close in Seahouses and Craster
The move was approved by Northumberland County Council in February ‘in response to changing visitor needs’.
It is looking at alternative options for the three part-time staff affected.
A council spokesperson said: “While these two TICs will not be physically open, there’ll be an ever-expanding tourist information offer across the county.
“The official www.visitnorthumberland.com website will continue to serve as the main visitor planning tool to provide inspirational pre-visit information to more than a million new visitors each year.
"For visitors seeking help while in county, face-to-face visitor information will continue to be provided via the Morpeth Chantry TIC and the existing established network of visitor information points in libraries operated in Alnwick, Berwick, Corbridge, Haltwhistle, Hexham and Wooler."
Craster Parish Council has expressed interest in ownership of the TIC site next to the main car park.
The county council has confirmed the public toilets and nearby licensed food vendor Piper's Pitch will continue to operate as normal.
The parish council, on social media, posted: ‘The TIC is an important site, being the gateway to the village, and has already been listed as a community asset by the parish council.
‘Rather than allowing it to be sold to a third party, we would like to take ownership of it on behalf of the community.
‘As well as securing a village asset it would also help us achieve a number of local, social aims. These aims include new jobs, offering a range of services to the community and visitors, making a welcoming social hub, heritage information and establishing a sustainable income stream for the community.
‘Accordingly, the parish council is in the process of applying for grant funding to carry out a feasibility study. This will help us to establish the best use for the site, make a sound business plan and then apply for further grant funding to repurpose the building.
‘It is important that all of the community, including residents and businesses, have the opportunity to engage with this exciting project. We will shortly begin a consultation process with all parties. The first stage of this process will be an information share and open discussion at the parish meeting in May.’