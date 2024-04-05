Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move was approved by Northumberland County Council in February ‘in response to changing visitor needs’.

It is looking at alternative options for the three part-time staff affected.

A council spokesperson said: “While these two TICs will not be physically open, there’ll be an ever-expanding tourist information offer across the county.

Seahouses Tourist Information Centre. Picture by Jane Coltman

“The official www.visitnorthumberland.com website will continue to serve as the main visitor planning tool to provide inspirational pre-visit information to more than a million new visitors each year.

"For visitors seeking help while in county, face-to-face visitor information will continue to be provided via the Morpeth Chantry TIC and the existing established network of visitor information points in libraries operated in Alnwick, Berwick, Corbridge, Haltwhistle, Hexham and Wooler."

Craster Parish Council has expressed interest in ownership of the TIC site next to the main car park.

The county council has confirmed the public toilets and nearby licensed food vendor Piper's Pitch will continue to operate as normal.

Craster Tourist Information Centre. Picture by Jane Coltman

The parish council, on social media, posted: ‘The TIC is an important site, being the gateway to the village, and has already been listed as a community asset by the parish council.

‘Rather than allowing it to be sold to a third party, we would like to take ownership of it on behalf of the community.

‘As well as securing a village asset it would also help us achieve a number of local, social aims. These aims include new jobs, offering a range of services to the community and visitors, making a welcoming social hub, heritage information and establishing a sustainable income stream for the community.

‘Accordingly, the parish council is in the process of applying for grant funding to carry out a feasibility study. This will help us to establish the best use for the site, make a sound business plan and then apply for further grant funding to repurpose the building.