Leading councillors in Northumberland have once again criticised the Government over plans to end winter fuel payments.

The comments came as the Conservative-led council’s cabinet approved plans to continue the local authority’s council tax support scheme. It means working-age people on low incomes would continue to see 92% of their council tax waived, at a cost of £28million.

Council bosses said the move meant Northumberland’s scheme would remain “one of the most generous in the country”.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet, council leader Glen Sanderson warned that the policy could have been in the firing line amid pressure on local Government finances

Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council.

He said: “This is a large amount of money the council finds every year – £28 million – to support those people who are not able to pay or need some support and help to pay their council tax. Our scheme, despite the difficulties of local Government finance, is one of the most generous in the country and certainly locally.

“This is coming at a time when support for local Government is looking decidedly unhealthy. With that background we could easily have looked at this scheme and downgraded it – but we haven’t done that.

“I’m pleased to be able to do that because it outlines our commitment to tackling inequalities and supporting those people who need our help the most.”

Around 28,000 people were supported by the scheme last year. Of these, 15,000 were working age. Low-income pensioners continue to receive 100% support.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, the council’s deputy leader, slammed the Government over the proposed winter fuel cuts. According to council figures, around 70,000 people in Northumberland will be affected by the decision to means-test the payments.

Households in England and Wales will no longer be entitled from this year unless they receive pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits.

Coun Wearmouth said: “It is so important that we provide support to those in need at a time when you have a heartless Government stripping away support from those who receive as low an income as £218 a week. We won’t ever be a council that does that.”

In 2019, the Tories reduced the maximum level of support provided by the scheme from 100% to 92%. The controversial move was criticised by the Labour opposition.

Responding to Coun Wearmouth’s comments, Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson pointed to the Government’s decision to extend the Household Support Fund by £421million.

He said: “The Labour Government has protected the Household Support Scheme that fills the gap the Conservatives in Northumberland created. The council tax support scheme they introduced relies on the poorest families getting support from that fund.

“We are the party that are protecting people. We have ensured that all families who need it can fill the gap.

“Northumberland has one of the highest council tax rates in the country. The Conservatives have implemented increases every year.”

The extension of the household support fund was confirmed last month amid warnings North East families faced a winter “cliff edge” without the funding. It is paid to councils to help support residents struggling with the cost of energy, food and water.