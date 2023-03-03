Tip in Morpeth and in Prudhoe to only open four days after Northumberland County Council budget cuts
Two Northumberland tips will slash their opening hours following cutbacks approved in the council budget.
Morpeth and Prudhoe tips, currently open seven days a week, will scale back their hours to close on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from late spring or early summer.
Morpeth North councillor David Bawn said: “It is regrettable that the council has announced reduced hours at this site, but I recognise the significant budgetary pressures the council is facing.
“I have been reassured that this measure will mean that the closure of any site in Northumberland will be avoided.
“When the new hours of operation come into force I have asked that this information is as widely circulated as possible.
“I have also called upon officers to monitor the level of fly tipping to ascertain whether there is any knock on effect to this that will need to be considered.”
The change will leave only Alnwick, Bebside, Berwick, Hexham, and North Seaton tips open seven days.
Wooler, Kirkley, Haltwhistle, North Sunderland, and Allendale tips all moved to part time hours in 2016.
A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “The revised opening arrangements seek to ensure that the sites remain on those days when most people use the service.
“By amending the opening hours, we are able to maintain the provision of this important and well used service whilst also securing the cost savings identified in the budget.
“The council has worked closely with SUEZ, the contractor which manages the sites, to ensure that the changes affect as few residents as possible.”