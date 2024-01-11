Keel Row Shopping Centre will close in February and demolition work could begin as soon as May, according to Northumberland County Council documents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A specific day for the Blyth centre’s closure has not yet been confirmed, but the final notices for tenants at the centre will be handed out this month.

The council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the spend of over £15m at a meeting next week on the project to clear the site and built the Energy Central Institute, a new energy industry-focused higher education facility that forms part of the Energising Blyth regeneration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vacant buildings 3-5 and 7-9 Bridge Street have also been acquired by the council and will be demolished alongside the centre, pending cabinet approval and planning permission.

Less than half the units in Keel Row are currently occupied. (Photo from archive)

Demolition and pre-construction work at the site is expected to cost £750,000 and is included in the £15m figure.

A county council spokesperson said: “The council have and continue to liaise with tenants to see if they can relocate in the town centre wherever possible should they wish to do so, and have provided each with details of the investments taking place as part of Energising Blyth that will increase footfall in the town and create greater demand for services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council is unable to comment on the plans of private sector businesses.”

According to council documents, a design team is ready to be formally appointed for the Energy Central Institute, with an ambition to secure planning permission by November 2024.

Construction on the institute is currently forecast to begin in March 2025 following demolition of the existing buildings between May and September 2024.

According to the council’s timetable, the Energy Central Institute will be complete by August 2026 so that the building can open for the new academic year in September 2026.