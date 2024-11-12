Three Little Pigs story cited as developer accused of 'cost cutting' in Blyth

A housing developer has been accused of attempting to subvert planning rules after trying to change proposals for a brick wall into a wooden fence.

Gleeson Homes had applied for permission to use the fence as an “acoustic barrier” in place of a brick wall for several homes on Crawford Street in Blyth.

At last Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s planning committee, members were told that the brick wall was a condition of the original planning permission granted in 2017.

However, the developer was yet to construct the wall, resulting in a breach of the condition.

The houses on Crawford Street in Blyth. Photo: Google Maps.

The wall was to protect residents from noise disturbance as well as loss of privacy – this was deemed as particularly important as the development lies close to the Port of Blyth, with many HGVs using it as an access.

It is the third application to try and alter the condition – the previous two were refused, with the latter also dismissed at appeal by the Planning Inspectorate.

Speaking at the meeting, the Port of Blyth’s Josh Murphy said: “This is yet another attempt by the applicant to overturn the planning authorities original decision. The port operates the Bates Terminal situated directly adjacent to the properties affected by this.

“The original condition is reasonable and necessary for living conditions. The developer has decided to completely ignore it.

“I would ask why robust enforcement action has not been undertaken. This would put current and future jobs at risk for a cost cutting exercise.”

Gleesons’ technical director Steven Burn insisted that the wooden fence would provide the same protection as the brick wall.

He argued: “The documents have demonstrated a technically feasible solution. We have a solution which is workable, technically feasible and deals with all of the issues that have been raised.”

Council planners had recommended the application for approval. However, members disagreed – Cllr Caroline Ball cited the tale of the Three Little Pigs.

She said: “The three little pigs made houses out of straw, wood and brick. The first two blew down.

“As a resident you’re spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on a forever home. This is not what was promised.

“We do need to start digging our heels in with house builders. They need to remember they’re building communities in safe places.

Cllr Ian Hutchinson added: “I think it is going to be safer for the Port of Blyth and for residents to have a brick wall. It has been re-applied for twice to have it made of wood, they’re trying again and I think it boils down to finance.

“At the end of the day they’re just trying to pull the wool over our eyes. We have said what we wanted and they haven’t done it. I think we should dig our heels in and refuse it.”

The plans were refused by nine votes to two.