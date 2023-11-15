Thousands invested in council's Cramlington highways materials lab to increase capacity
The council-owned facility is the only UKAS-accredited lab of its kind in the North East and often conducts work for neighbouring councils and the construction industry.
The funds, approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet last week, allow for new equipment and the existing building to be remodelled to increase staff capacity.
Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for highways, said: “One of the key aims of the laboratory is to test materials to ensure they are durable and appropriate for the job in question thereby greatly reducing the risk of expensive future maintenance costs.
“There is significant scope for expansion of the current service given that external work is regularly turned down due to capacity constraints.
“The cost of the expansion will pay for itself in increased business, which is an effective use of money for both the council and the taxpayer.”