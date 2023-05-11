The Schooner Hotel’s retrospective planning application seeking permission for a timber decking outside seating area and shed has been refused by planners at Northumberland County Council.

The decking at the Grade II-listed 17th century former coaching inn runs the full length and width of the rear courtyard within the private garden.

A planning application on the hotel’s behalf was submitted by Westrak Structures in February but attracted objections from Alnmouth Parish Council and four local residents who raised concerns that the structure had led to visual intrusion and drainage issues.

The Schooner Hotel, Alnmouth.

Planning officer Claire Simm, delegating refusal, reported: “What has been constructed does not provide a key focal point within the setting of the courtyard or compliment the enclosed surroundings and does not have any 'heritage' or 'traditional' emphasis.

"All elements of the works are contemporary,” she adds. “In this enclosed courtyard setting, the design of the structures harms the aesthetic and historic value of the coaching inn stable yard, which forms the direct setting of the listed buildings which surround it.

"It is not considered that the proposed works are necessary to secure the optimum viable use of the building and that the same public benefits could not be achieved by a less harmful scheme.”

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf had said the scheme would ‘hugely improve the current unsightly nature of the courtyard and will provide paying customers with a very much needed seating area’.

The Schooner Hotel is in discussions with the council in an attempt to resolve the issue.

A hotel spokesperson said: “Coming up to summer, it is an important time to bring visitors to Alnmouth, particularly after Covid and during the cost of living crisis through which many businesses in Alnmouth are suffering.

"The outside decking proved essential to reopening the business when government guidance allowed businesses to open outdoors only and continues to provide locals and tourists outdoor space to enjoy Alnmouth.