Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company wanting to convert a village pub into three apartments – with a further four homes proposed in its grounds to the rear – has successfully appealed against a planning refusal.

The application by Punch Partnerships for The Salmon Inn site at East Ord was rejected by a Northumberland County Council committee last October by six votes to three.

Public meetings then took place to discuss the potential for a community buy-out of the pub if the site remained available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company appealed in February and a final comments document on behalf of Punch Partnerships refers to the application being recommended for approval by county council planning officers and said there is “no basis” to reject the bid for the reasons given at the October meeting – overdevelopment of a site, loss of public amenity and detrimental impact on highways.

The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.

After considering all the submissions in favour and against that were lodged, planning inspector T Burnham has decided to allow the appeal and grant planning permission

Their report includes the following: “The site would provide common amenity space, whilst the four dwellings would not over-dominate their plots – which would include well-sized gardens.

“The proposal would not therefore amount to overdevelopment of the site and would cause no harm to the character or appearance of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is nothing to indicate that the site is not privately owned and I have not therefore been able to identify the loss of public amenity space as a result of the proposal and neither has the council within its statement.

“There would be some loss of the pub garden as a result of the development of plots one and two. However, the areas of garden closest to the main road and which are most prominent from the public domain would be retained as rear gardens for plots one and two, as well as common amenity space. Planting on the boundary would also appear to be retained.

“The proposal would not therefore result in any unacceptable loss of public amenity space.

“In addition, I conclude that the proposal would not have any unacceptable impact on highway safety.”