The Craster Arms in Beadnell had been faced with the prospect of having to tear down the £140,000 beer garden it built at the height of the Covid pandemic.

However, its retrospective application was approved by Northumberland County Council’s north area planning committee today.

The decision came as a huge relief to publican Michael Dawson who was quick to thank the public for its support.

The Craster Arms beer garden.

Nearly 1,600 people signed a petition calling for its retention and there was backing from the local community.

Mr Dawson said: “I’m delighted to say the committee voted on a majority to overturn the planning officer’s recommendation for refusal.

“I feel the planning committee recognised the true benefits not only to the local community but also to the wider public.

"They showed real common sense in reaching their decision – it gives me great faith in the planning process as a whole.”

He added: “I have been completely overwhelmed and feel somewhat emotional following the outpouring of support we have received. I don’t know where to begin in thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart. Even our local vicar turned out in support!

“I will always support the community of Beadnell which I hold very close to my heart and owe a tremendous amount of gratitude.”

The four timber pods and an outdoor shack, known as the Nest Bar, were constructed in the summer of 2020.

The application sought full planning permission for the 36-seat Nest Bar and temporary (three years) permission for the six-seater pods.