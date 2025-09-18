Roads in two Morpeth streets are set to be closed for two weeks so works can be carried out by Northumberland County Council and wastewater specialists.

The temporary order for Third Avenue in Stobhill covers an area of road from its junction with First Avenue for a distance of 315 metres in a south-easterly direction.

The closure has been requested so the council can “take up the flags and renew with tarmac” and “in order to minimise future disruption, other contractors may be undertaking works”.

The order also states: “It is expected that the road will only be closed from the 29th September 2025 until the 10th October 2025 between the hours of 08:00 and 16:00 during this period.

Third Avenue in Morpeth.

“However, the order will remain in place until the 29th March 2026.

“An alternative route will be available for use whilst the TTRO is in force being First Avenue, Shields Road, Choppington Road, Third Avenue and vice versa and should the need arise changes may be made to the alternative routes.”

In addition, a section of the U6010 The Dell from its junction with Fulbeck for a distance of 85 metres in a north-easterly direction will be temporarily closed.

The order includes the following: “The closure has been requested by RA Dalton (wastewater specialists) to carry out works to connect a property to the sewer.

“It is expected that the road will only be closed from the 29th September 2025 until the 10th October 2025 between the hours of 08:00 and 17:00 during this period. However, the order will remain in place until the 17th October 2025.

“There is no alternative route for vehicular traffic.”