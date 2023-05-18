Coun Jeff Watson.

Members of Northumberland County Council’s North Northumberland Local Area Committee gave the proposal the green light at its meeting in Tweedmouth today (Thursday).

Residents on nearby Ravensdowne formed a group opposing the application to convert the Barracks Mobilisation or ‘Mob Store’ into a 96-seat cinema.

The council and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust want to use the English Heritage venue to accommodate audiences while the Eastern Lane theatre complex is rebuilt between 2023 and 2025.

With the project now set to go ahead, the new cinema will be designed in such a way that the Mob Store can then be adapted into an archive facility when the new Maltings is completed and the Mob Store cinema is no longer required.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for arts at Northumberland Couty Council, said: “These are exciting times for Berwick, with the Living Barracks project and transformation of the Maltings theatre.

“While the Maltings work takes place, it’s crucial the key offers they provide can carry on elsewhere in the town and we’re pleased the cinema will remain in a central location.”

The conclusions of the planning officers in their report included the following: “Given the detailed design of the development, its scale and the separation distances to nearby residential properties, together with the proposed vehicular and pedestrian access arrangements, it is considered that the proposed development is acceptable with regard to its impact on the residential amenities of the area.”