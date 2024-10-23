Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teachers’ union NASUWT has revealed that “good progress” has been made in relation to the schools reorganisation in the Berwick Partnership.

Industrial action had previously been taken earlier this year and over the last two days as it claimed that dozens of staff would be at risk without job guarantees with the partnership moving from a three-tier system to a two-tier system – resulting in middle school closures.

However, NASUWT’s executive member for Northumberland John Hall has said that following a positive meeting with Northumberland County Council today (Wednesday) and an agreement being reached with the local authority and all the schools involved about ring-fencing jobs for affected staff either in the partnership area or elsewhere, the strike action for tomorrow (Thursday) has been withdrawn.

He added: “We are pleased with the good progress made this week and getting a unanimous agreement for the statement in relation to ring-fencing jobs is a positive first step.

Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

“There is still a lot of work to do as the reorganisation programme continues and further meetings have been arranged for after half term.

“Hopefully, this work will be conducted without us having to resort to industrial action.”

The council recently confirmed that an outline business case for the project to develop new buildings for Berwick Academy will be brought to the cabinet in the “near future”.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for education, said: “The council has worked hard with the union and affected staff to come to this latest agreement, which will come as a relief to parents in Berwick and across north Northumberland.

“It is always our aim to make sure as many of the affected middle school staff get alternative employment as possible. We have two years until the middle schools close and we will continue working with everyone involved to make this happen.”

As well as Berwick Academy becoming a secondary school as part of the two-tier system, Wooler First School, Tweedmouth West First School, Holy Trinity Church of England First School, St Mary’s Church of England First School, Scremerston First School, Norham First School, Spittal First School, Tweedmouth Prior Park First School and Lowick Church of England First School will become primary schools.