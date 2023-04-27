The increase was originally agreed in February, but the move required a public consultation before being rubber-stamped at Northumberland County Council’s licensing and regulatory committee on Wednesday.

It was explained that the fare increase was for the maximum drivers could charge, and taxi firms could charge less if they wanted to.

A hackney carriage is a taxi that is allowed to drive the streets looking for passengers, as opposed to private hire vehicles which must be booked in advance.

Taxi fares are set to rise.

The council received a total of 25 responses from taxi drivers, with a varying set of views. Some stated that there should be an increase, while others said the tarrif should remain the same.

One response from a driver in the Blyth area warned that the increase would not cover “anywhere near the cost we are getting hit with”, adding: “If we aren’t making money how do you expect us to carry on in business?”

However, another response from Tynedale said they “totally object” to the increase and added: “We are struggling for business after the first increase. A second will put another nail in the taxi industry coffin.”

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Julie Foster said: “This has to be worth it. They don’t have to charge the maximum.

“We don’t want to make it so people can’t afford to get taxis when they need them, like those who have disabilities or who don’t have access to a bus service.”

Coun Alex Wallace pointed out that while fuel costs had gone down, the cost of living crisis was still causing issues. He also called for the committee to look at the issue again in the near future.

He said: “Since January fuel has dropped dramatically, but the cost of living crisis is still with us. I think it’s worth bringing this back again.

“It’s a very different situation in the four corners of the county.”