Talks held over potential to increase capacity at Northumberland coastal car park

The possibility of developing the small car park near the railway arch at High Buston, between Alnmouth and Warkworth, was discussed at a meeting of local residents, councillors and landowners.

Concerns had previously been raised about grass verges on a nearby junction being chewed up by cars parking there.

Cllr Shaun Whyte, chairman of Alnmouth Parish Council, said: “Without much work that car park could be made much more efficient and cleaned up to provide space for more cars than it does at the moment. It probably wouldn’t cost that much and could provide spaces for as many cars as use the junction area.”

The car park at High Buston.

The dunes at High Buston have long been a popular spot for visitors and dog walkers.

However, parking has become more of an issue since Northumberland Estates closed the private beach access road due to concerns about illegal camping, overnight parking, anti-social behaviour and littering in summer 2020.

The parish council has already asked Northumberland County Council to investigate potential ways of managing the problem through its Local Transport Plan (LTP).

Details of schemes included in the LTP are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Cllr Martin Swinbank, Alnwick ward county councillor, said: “Obviously if there’s something in the LTP then that’s great and we can move forward but if there is not we will have to start pushing in other directions.