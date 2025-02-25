A project to convert a dangerous crossroads into a roundabout has been given the green light.

Northumberland County Council will carry out the work on the four-way junction on the B1340 at Swinhoe, between Chathill and Beadnell

The site, on a popular route to the coast, was included in the 2025/26 local transport plan’s programme after fierce campaigning.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for new safety measures at the crossroads, following five accidents at the crossroads in just four years.

Petitioner John Rhind at the Swinhoe crossroads.

The project will be completed over the next two years, with 2025/26 seeing detailed design work at a cost of £400,000.

John Rhind, who organised the petition, was pleased with the outcome, but warned he would continue raising the issue until work was complete.

He said: “I am pleased at the decision and the support for safety at Swinhoe. Like air travellers, petitioners are now in the departure lounge and can see the final destination shown on the departures board.

“But we do not yet know the gate from which the flight will leave and know that the captain has only enough fuel for half the flight and will have to ‘stop over’ to refuel next year. My grateful thanks to those councillors who have recognised and supported the concerns of petitioners.”

He added: “Whilst we are now, I think, heading in the right direction, more resources need to be allocated and more clarity and detail is needed before an end will be put to the 100-year history of accidents at Swinhoe.”

Cllr Guy Renner Thompson, who represents the area as Bamburgh ward member, felt the junction had become an increasing problem in recent years.

He said: “I drive over that junction two or three times a week and it is dangerous. It has been dangerous for a long time, but the difference now is the number of people visiting the coast, particularly in summer – so it is really busy up there.

“We were pleased that the officers have confirmed we were going to get the roundabout. I will be pushing to get that over the line as quickly as possible.”