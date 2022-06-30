Harrison Leisure is planning 16 detached bungalow-style homes at Percy Wood Golf and Country Retreat in Swarland.

It received outline permission last year for a scheme which involves the demolition of the former clubhouse and development of the car park.

Now, reserved matters permission is being sought for prefabricated homes, which would be for full-time occupancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Percy Wood Golf and Country Retreat at Swarland.

However, opposition has been voiced by several local residents worried about the expansion of a park which already has 384 static caravans.

Julie Peacock of Low Wood said: “I strongly object to the change in the planning, which was given for 16 dwellings with garages ....not more caravans.

"This is not an extension of the caravan park, it is a residential area, part of the village and should remain so.”

Michelle O’Hara of Low Pastures adds: “The park has increased in size over the years, and is now almost as large as Swarland village itself.

"This feels like more expansion by stealth. It is a residential area and should be kept as such.”

Catherine Corcoran of Old Park Road said: “This proposal is a veiled attempt to extend the current caravan park site and will encroach detrimentally on the existing residential area and the woodland area surrounding the site.”

There have been no objections by statutory consultees.

A planning report on behalf of Harrison Leisure states: “Following the granting of this outline permission, Harrison Leisure intend to erect 16 detached bungalow style park homes on the site, in order to meet both the requirements of its customers and also identified local housing needs.

"In this case, the park homes will take the form of prefabricated dwellings.

"The manufacturers of the park homes are currently being considered by the applicant, who build and supply eco lodges to leisure parks across the UK and provide units of a high quality design.

"All dwellings would be fully equipped with high specification kitchens, bathrooms, insulation, double glazing, heating and lighting.”

New clubhouse facilities have been incorporated into a reconfigured reception area with café and retail facilities off Leamington Lane.

The golf course would be unaffected.