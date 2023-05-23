Morpeth-based JTB Builders has received planning permission to build detached four-bedroom bungalows on former grazing land north of Nelson Drive.

A previous application to develop the site was withdrawn when a Section 106 legal agreement could not be agreed.

However, an agreement is now in place on condition the developer makes an affordable housing contribution of £297,825.

The development site in Swarland.

The proposed scheme was approved by planners at Northumberland County Council using delegated powers.

However, there were objections from four local residents and Newton on the Moor and Swarland Parish Council. These largely focused on concerns about over development of the site and highways issues. The developer is not seeking to have Nelson Drive adopted.

Senior planning officer David Love said: “The proposal for seven dwellings will add to the housing stock in Swarland, and provide some benefit in the form of an affordable housing contribution, via an off-site sum.

"The proposed density is considered suitable in this location within the village."

He continued: Nelson Drive is not presently an adopted maintainable highway and remains the freehold title of Northumberland County Council rather than a highway asset. The estate road cannot therefore be adopted unless Nelson Drive is adopted up to the junction with the C390, The Avenue, to the west