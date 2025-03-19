Northumberland County Council is encouraging residents and businesses to share their experiences of mobile connectivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority is taking steps to tackle the on-going issue of poor connectivity in some areas to ensure that everyone in the county has reliable access to mobile services.

The 10-minute survey will gather valuable insights into where and when mobile coverage is particularly lacking, helping the council build a clearer picture of the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader and cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities at Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re committed to ensuring everyone across Northumberland has reliable mobile connectivity.

Coun Richard Wearmouth.

“Mobile devices have become essential to our daily lives and we understand the frustration caused by poor connectivity.

“By collecting feedback from our residents and businesses, we can work with mobile network providers to make real improvements in mobile coverage across Northumberland.”

People can access the survey at https://nland.uk/mobile25 – questions include ‘what mobile phone signal connection do you normally get’, ‘how would you rate the local mobile coverage within your home’ and ‘is there any specific time of day when your mobile signal is affected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data collected from the responses will be combined with additional information gathered by mobile connectivity monitoring equipment on bin wagons.

This combined dataset will allow the council to identify areas with poor mobile coverage and work collaboratively with mobile network providers to develop effective solutions.

The council is working to improve digital infrastructure across the county and will continue to work towards ensuring that high-quality mobile coverage is available to all residents and businesses.