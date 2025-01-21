Surplus places in Northumberland schools now at record levels

Surplus places have increased in Northumberland. Picture: Pixabay

The number of surplus places in Northumberland’s schools has hit record levels.

The total number of surplus places now stands at 10,034 – or 21% of all school places in the county.

The issue has a significant impact on schools, which receive a certain amount of funding per pupil.

Figures from Northumberland County Council show that the surplus places are predominately in rural parts of the county.

The Haydon Bridge Partnership has the highest number of surplus places with 48%, followed by Berwick with 33% and the Alnwick and Coquet partnerships with 26% each. The lowest number is in the Seaton Valley, with just 3%.

The number of children aged between zero and 15 has been “steadily declining” for a “significant” number of years, from 57,500 in 2001 to 51,721 in 2021.

Speaking at the council’s family and children’s services scrutiny committee, head of school organisation and resources Sue Aviston said: “There has been a fall of 1.5% in the number of children and young people at statutory school age and a fall in the birth rate.

“There has been a national fall in the birth rate, but it impacts on some of our school partnerships more strongly, particularly those in the far north and the far west. There is some movement from other local authorities, we’re also seeing a 2% reduction in the number of children coming cross-border in line with falling birth rates.

“Our strategy revolves around reducing planned admission numbers to ensure there is a fair distribution of pupils across all partnerships.”