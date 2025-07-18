Free parking is available in town centres including Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth, Blyth and Ashington. Parking disk required and time limits may apply.

However, charges apply at many of the county’s most popular visitor destinations. These apply from 8am to 6pm, (Monday to Sunday including bank holidays).

You can park for up to 72 hours (Monday to Sunday including bank holidays), after this time you must remove your vehicle for a period of 6 hours or more before returning. Time limit applies to all types of parking bays.

You must display a valid ticket/or have a valid parking session for all stays.

Beware of scams

Fraudulent QR codes have been placed on some PayByPhone signage throughout the North East. These are removed when found, however please use the official PayByPhone app and the correct code.

1 . Beadnell Beadnell beach car park 1 hour: Free, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50

2 . Bamburgh, Links Road Bamburgh's Links Road car park. 3 hours: £7, 4 hours: £8, 5 hours: £9, All day: £10.50

3 . Craster Quarry Craster Quarry car park. 1 hour: £3.30, 2 hours: £5.50, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50 Due to weak or intermittent wifi the PayByPhone service may be affected. All ticket machines accept coins and the ticket machine nearest the Tourist Information Centre also accepts contactless card payments.