Summer 2025: Parking charges in 15 of the most popular places on the Northumberland coast

By Ian Smith
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
Northumberland County Council operates range of pay and display and free coastal car parks from as far north as Berwick stretching down to Seaton Sluice.

Free parking is available in town centres including Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth, Blyth and Ashington. Parking disk required and time limits may apply.

However, charges apply at many of the county’s most popular visitor destinations. These apply from 8am to 6pm, (Monday to Sunday including bank holidays).

You can park for up to 72 hours (Monday to Sunday including bank holidays), after this time you must remove your vehicle for a period of 6 hours or more before returning. Time limit applies to all types of parking bays.

You must display a valid ticket/or have a valid parking session for all stays.  

Beware of scams

Fraudulent QR codes have been placed on some PayByPhone signage throughout the North East. These are removed when found, however please use the official PayByPhone app and the correct code.

Beadnell beach car park 1 hour: Free, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50

1. Beadnell

Beadnell beach car park 1 hour: Free, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50 Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Bamburgh's Links Road car park. 3 hours: £7, 4 hours: £8, 5 hours: £9, All day: £10.50

2. Bamburgh, Links Road

Bamburgh's Links Road car park. 3 hours: £7, 4 hours: £8, 5 hours: £9, All day: £10.50 Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Craster Quarry car park. 1 hour: £3.30, 2 hours: £5.50, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50 Due to weak or intermittent wifi the PayByPhone service may be affected. All ticket machines accept coins and the ticket machine nearest the Tourist Information Centre also accepts contactless card payments.

3. Craster Quarry

Craster Quarry car park. 1 hour: £3.30, 2 hours: £5.50, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50 Due to weak or intermittent wifi the PayByPhone service may be affected. All ticket machines accept coins and the ticket machine nearest the Tourist Information Centre also accepts contactless card payments. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Seahouses, Station Yard car park. 1 hour: Free, 2 hours: £5.50, 3 hours: £7, All day: £10.50

4. Seahouses

Seahouses, Station Yard car park. 1 hour: Free, 2 hours: £5.50, 3 hours: £7, All day: £10.50 Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilNorthumberlandBerwickAshingtonBlyth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice