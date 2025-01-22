Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Important records that help to document the history and growth of Morpeth have been secured at auction by Northumberland County Council’s archives team.

Dating back to 1608 and the accession of James I of England, the country’s first Stewart monarch, the 10 volumes record the activities of the ‘Company of Merchants and Tailors of Morpeth’ until the early 20th century.

The company was one of seven craft guilds in the town that oversaw the practice of certain trades in the town and provided a support network for guild members and their families.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “These hand-written records give insights into the lives of ordinary tradesmen through extraordinary times of change – from wars and in-fighting to industrial revolutions.

A section of a document dated 1668.

“Guild members formed the unelected council or corporation of the town and were involved in important decisions about its development and governance.

“The volumes are an important source for family and community historians and include details such as apprenticeships, payments to widows and for funerals, along with decisions made by the company that influenced the development of Morpeth.

“It is wonderful to know these ancient documents have been secured for posterity for our residents.”

The volumes cost £1,800 at auction, with the majority paid by a grant to Northumberland archives from The Friends of The Nation’s Libraries.

In addition, the records of four more guilds can also be viewed in the search room at Woodhorn, Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, Ashington. No appointment is necessary and they are free to access.