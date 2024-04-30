Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application by Punch Partnerships for The Salmon Inn site at East Ord was rejected by a Northumberland County Council committee last October by six votes to three.

The company appealed in February and a planning inspector is set to make a decision in the near future following the recent submissions.

At the October meeting, Punch Partnerships said there had been a lack of serious offers to retain the building as a pub.

The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson was among those who voted to refuse the application, saying: “It is for sale for £500,000 – plus VAT that will be £600,000. It’s never going to be viable at that price. If the price was dropped it could work.”

Submissions to the appeal include from Isabel Hunter on behalf of Ord Parish Council, saying: “Ord Parish councillors support and prefer a community buy-out for the pub.”

The correspondence from Vaughan Tyson, who lives near the site, included: “The close proximity of any proposed residential properties to our property will be intolerable… it would spoil the enjoyment and privacy that we have had for many years.”

