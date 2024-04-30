Submissions made for appeal in relation to The Salmon Inn at East Ord conversion plans

A company wanting to convert a village pub into three apartments – with a further four homes proposed in its grounds to the rear – and those against the plans have had their say before a final verdict is made.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:54 BST
The application by Punch Partnerships for The Salmon Inn site at East Ord was rejected by a Northumberland County Council committee last October by six votes to three.

The company appealed in February and a planning inspector is set to make a decision in the near future following the recent submissions.

At the October meeting, Punch Partnerships said there had been a lack of serious offers to retain the building as a pub.

The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.
The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson was among those who voted to refuse the application, saying: “It is for sale for £500,000 – plus VAT that will be £600,000. It’s never going to be viable at that price. If the price was dropped it could work.”

Submissions to the appeal include from Isabel Hunter on behalf of Ord Parish Council, saying: “Ord Parish councillors support and prefer a community buy-out for the pub.”

The correspondence from Vaughan Tyson, who lives near the site, included: “The close proximity of any proposed residential properties to our property will be intolerable… it would spoil the enjoyment and privacy that we have had for many years.”

A final comments document on behalf of Punch Partnerships refers to the application being recommended for approval by county council planning officers and there is “no basis” to reject the bid for the reasons given at the October meeting – overdevelopment of a site, loss of public amenity and detrimental impact on highways.

