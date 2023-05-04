Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services.

After coming up with two detailed proposals based on the current three-tier system and a new two-tier system, a Northumberland County Council education department report on the findings of the latest round of consultations that was published last week recommends that a two-tier system of primary and secondary schools is in the best educational interests of children and young people as part of a £40million investment in the Berwick Partnership.

It says that children have been leaving the partnership for neighbouring schools in the Alnwick area as well as Scotland, leading to declining pupil numbers and a high proportion of surplus places.

A report presented to members of the council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee explained that a majority of schools backed the move to two-tier.

Speaking at the meeting today (Thursday), cabinet member for children’s services Coun Guy Renner Thompson said the proposals had “cross party support” from both county councillors and Berwick MP Anne Marie Trevelyan.

Under the proposed model, the partnership’s first schools would expand their age range up to 11 to become primary schools from September 2025, and Berwick Academy would become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

Berwick Middle School, Glendale Middle School and Tweedmouth Community Middle School would close on August 31 2026.

According to the report, there are 2,290 pupils on the roll in all phases of the partnership, which has capacity for 3,442 places; this means there are 33 per cent surplus places.

The council’s preferred model would have 2,710 places – removing 732 places and reducing surplus places.

Coun Richard Dodd said action had to be taken to halt rising levels of surplus places.

He added: “What is stark here is we have to do something and it is right that we put everything in the pot.

“There’s always going to be someone that is not happy, but I think we would be doing a dereliction of duty if we did not tackle this problem that we have here.”

Coun Renner Thompson said: “I would like to see us reverse the trend and start pinching children from over the border, because GCSEs and A-Levels are a more recognised qualification than Scottish Highers.”

The plans will now go before cabinet on May 9, with the committee recommending that ruling councillors move to a formal consultation on changing the education system within the Berwick area. If the cabinet do so, a four-week consultation will run, with a further report to cabinet with the findings of the consultation and a final recommendation expected in July.

Specialist provision would also be expanded with 70 new places created across the partnership for children and young people with Special Educational Needs specifically for those with primary needs in Social, Emotional and Mental Health and Autism where there is a growing need.

Coun Renner Thompson added: “One of our key priorities is Special Educational Needs. We want to stop seeing children being sent across the county.