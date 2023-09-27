News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

STACK Whitley Bay: Councillors approve Empress Ballroom roof terrace despite school's privacy objections

Plans for a roof terrace at Whitley Bay’s former Empress Ballroom have been approved despite objections from a local school.
By Austen Shakespeare
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Proposals to transform the vacant former ballroom and ex-bingo hall into a new STACK venue have progressed after councillors green-lit the construction of an external roof terrace.

This comes despite opposition from nearby households and the neighbouring Marine Park First School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council officers acknowledged opposition due to the proximity of the proposed STACK food and drink venue to the school and homes.

The historic ballroom is located next to the Spanish City in Whitley Bay.The historic ballroom is located next to the Spanish City in Whitley Bay.
The historic ballroom is located next to the Spanish City in Whitley Bay.
Most Popular

However, officers said that the proposed venue is 45 metres away from the nearest homes, more than the 31 metres usually required.

In addition, a previous council report dismissed Marine Park’s requests for the closure of the terrace during school hours or screening as “unreasonable”.

The council’s report stated: “Whilst the terrace will be visible within the street scene, it will not result in any obstruction of view from residential dwellings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The applicant has also commented on these concerns pointing out that the site is within a town centre location and the proposal would not create an unacceptable impact in terms of overlooking or privacy.”

STACK’s peak opening times will be during the evenings and weekends, therefore the number of people using it during school hours will be limited.

Councillors also approved works that would alter the inside of the ballroom which would result in the “loss of historic fabric.”

However, officers argued that on balance it was better to allow the building to be brought back into use, having been vacant since 2018, and allow less than substantial damage to the listed building.

Related topics:CouncillorsWhitley BayProposals