Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to transform the vacant former ballroom and ex-bingo hall into a new STACK venue have progressed after councillors green-lit the construction of an external roof terrace.

This comes despite opposition from nearby households and the neighbouring Marine Park First School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers acknowledged opposition due to the proximity of the proposed STACK food and drink venue to the school and homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic ballroom is located next to the Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

However, officers said that the proposed venue is 45 metres away from the nearest homes, more than the 31 metres usually required.

In addition, a previous council report dismissed Marine Park’s requests for the closure of the terrace during school hours or screening as “unreasonable”.

The council’s report stated: “Whilst the terrace will be visible within the street scene, it will not result in any obstruction of view from residential dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The applicant has also commented on these concerns pointing out that the site is within a town centre location and the proposal would not create an unacceptable impact in terms of overlooking or privacy.”

STACK’s peak opening times will be during the evenings and weekends, therefore the number of people using it during school hours will be limited.

Councillors also approved works that would alter the inside of the ballroom which would result in the “loss of historic fabric.”