South Greenwich Road has been resurfaced.

A road close to Spittal beach has been resurfaced as part of the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan (LTP).

South Greenwich Road was put forward for the LTP by local county councillor Georgina Hill, with an investment of £80,000.

She said: “The resurfacing gang have done a really good job and we are grateful to residents for their co-operation – given the narrowness of the road it necessitated a full road closure while the works were being carried out.”

The LTP for the next financial year starting in April is currently being finalised. Coun Hill added that she is hopeful that further schemes in Berwick East will be part of this – including in the Osborne Road and Ladywell areas of Tweedmouth and Sunnyside Crescent in Upper Spittal.