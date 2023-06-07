That was the word from social worker and serving councillor Mary Murphy, despite new figures showing the county’s turnover rate for social workers is lower than the national average.

From October 2021 to September 2022, the council had a turnover rate of 15.9%, compared to the national figure of 17.1%. However, this was also higher than the regional figure for the North East of 13.7%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee said that reasons for leaving the sector included staff leaving for other authorities or organisations, moving to agency roles or choosing another career path entirely.

The issue of social workers leaving the profession has been discussed by Northumberland County Council.

Labour’s Coun Murphy, who represents the Choppington ward, said: “I have seen so many people leaving the profession because life is too short. They say ‘we have a limited amount of time on this planet and I have to do something else with my life’.

“Everybody I know who has left social work has left for quality of life reasons. Young social workers will tell you I want to go out with friends and forget about things the way they do but they’re always thinking about work.”

Coun Murphy suggested that Northumberland should introduce a model with different ways to work flexibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive director of children, young people and education, Audrey Kingham, acknowledged it was a difficult job.

“We need to think more dynamically on how we showcase this as a career route,” she said.