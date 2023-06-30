The new Maltings venue will be a multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex when its doors open in 2026. It will be an expansion of the current venue.

Site investigation work running over two working days (Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4) will involve drilling two boreholes as part of the initial design phase.

A further drainage survey covering the car park will also take place later in July.

The Maltings in Berwick.

All businesses in the area can continue to trade during the works and the car park will still be open for public use.

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is another key step on what will be a fantastic cultural offering for Berwick and the wider county.

“These works, which will last two days, are part of the preparation for construction of the scheme next year. We will keep disruption to a minimum and the area remains open for business, with only three car park spaces out of use for one day only.”

While some noise is anticipated, contractors will be working to keep disruption to a minimum.

Coun Catherine Seymour, Berwick North county councillor, said: “I would like to thank all the businesses and car park users for their patience while these works are undertaken.