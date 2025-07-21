Concerns have been raised about proposed signage for the TG Jones shop in Alnwick.

The former WH Smith store on Bondgate Within has recently been rebranded.

A planning application seeking listed building consent for new signage states: ‘The existing blue timber WH Smith fascias will be refurbished and repainted blue and the white WH Smith aluminium lettering will be replaced like for like with white TG Jones aluminium lettering.

‘All work will involve using the same materials, specifications and colours. None of the signage will be illuminated. These additions are very much keeping with the character of the area and will have very little impact on the surrounding properties.’

The former WH Smith store in Alnwick. Picture: Google

However, Alnwick Town Council has objected because ‘the application is not a like for like replacement as and does not comply with the Alnwick Shop Front Guide’.

Concerns have also been raised by Alnwick Civic Society which notes that a painted timber fascia is normally the most appropriate solution for historic buildings in the Conservation Area.

WHSmith was founded in 1792, with Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna opening the first shop on Little Grosvenor Street, in London.

The stationery giant agreed earlier this year to sell its high street shops to the Hobbycraft owner, Modella Capital.

The new owner is taking over around 480 stores, including in Morpeth, but is rebranding as TGJones. The WH Smith store in Berwick has closed.

WHSmith stores will continue to operate under the traditional name at airports and railway stores across the UK and abroad.