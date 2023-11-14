The Martin’s shop in Morpeth Bus Station will be able to sell alcohol despite concerns about a potential increase in anti-social behaviour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A premises licence application has been granted by Northumberland County Council’s licensing sub committee following a hearing last Thursday (November 9) at County Hall.

Members of the sub committee said, in the decision document, that they believe their additional conditions should prevent any potential issues arising at the shop – which will be changed to operate as a ‘Morrisons Daily’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the sale of alcohol would be for consumption off the premises, Morpeth Town Council and Sanderson Arcade responded to the application by saying there are strong reasons for the bid to be turned down.

Morpeth Bus Station. Picture from Google.

Susan Hedley, who has been using Morpeth Bus Station for more than 50 years, also objected and her submission included the following: “The fact that there is seating at all of the stands will be a temptation for people to sit and drink (alcohol) there and there will be no-one available in the evening to prevent them, so any licence granted to the premises will effectively operate as a licence for people to sit and drink in the whole bus station.”

The licence applies to 7am to 9pm each day. These hours have been reduced by the applicant from the original application.

As well as standard conditions, additional conditions imposed by the committee include installing and maintaining a CCTV system, keeping a refusals and incident register at the premises, all alcohol being kept behind the sales counter of the premises and training for all staff in relation to the proof of age ‘Challenge 25’ scheme to be applied on the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision document states: “The sub committee has taken into account that the operator is a very experienced, national operator with licensing training and schemes in place.

“The sub committee has considered the concerns raised by the interested parties, but there is no evidence before the sub committee that the premises will undermine the licensing objectives. The sub committee feels that the imposition of the additional conditions should prevent any potential issues arising from the premises.”