A historic building in the heart of Shilbottle could be given a new lease of life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Change of use plans have been lodged to turn the former parish reading room into a single bed dwelling.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Ami Lowes reveals the property became vacant around March 2022 and has been marketed for sale.