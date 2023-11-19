Shilbottle Reading Room set for new lease of life
A historic building in the heart of Shilbottle could be given a new lease of life.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Change of use plans have been lodged to turn the former parish reading room into a single bed dwelling.
A planning report on behalf of applicant Ami Lowes reveals the property became vacant around March 2022 and has been marketed for sale.
The report acknowledges there is no parking provision within the property but points out that the meeting room had been used for many years with unrestricted parking.