News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Shilbottle Reading Room set for new lease of life

A historic building in the heart of Shilbottle could be given a new lease of life.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Change of use plans have been lodged to turn the former parish reading room into a single bed dwelling.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Ami Lowes reveals the property became vacant around March 2022 and has been marketed for sale.

The report acknowledges there is no parking provision within the property but points out that the meeting room had been used for many years with unrestricted parking.