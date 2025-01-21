SEND pupil numbers in Northumberland expected to continue rising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of children with specialist educational needs in Northumberland is expected to continue rising as schools struggle to cope with demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupil numbers with an Education and Healthcare Plan (EHCP) have risen from 1,679 to 3,427 between 2017 and 2024 – an increase of 104.11% in seven years.

While the number of children with additional needs has risen across the country, the increase seen in Northumberland is above the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s family and children’s services scrutiny committee, officers warned that the figure was likely to continue rising in the coming years.

Classroom. Picture: Pixabay

Head of schools organisation and resources Sue Aviston warned: “To meet increased demand significant additional capacity has been required. In special schools we have created an additional 600 places in the las 10 years.

“We are not standing still. We are continuing to invest in that area and building to ensure we have the right places, but demand is outstripping the viability as we move forward.

“We believe there will be an annual increase of 18% in children with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) and 19% of children with SEMH (social, emotional and mental health). More broadly, if this growth is realised and the current proportion of learners are educated in special schools, we would need a further 1,700 places by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That doesn’t take into account any strategies we are working on around the system. We are working with local headteachers and teachers to find solutions.”

The cost of providing education for the SEND population has also put significant pressure on the council’s coffers.

In December, leader Glen Sanderson warned the local authority’s position was becoming “unsustainable” due to an additional £50 million spent on adult and children’s care over the previous five years.

The school transport budget alone has increased from £5.57 million in 2019/20 to £11.03 million in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Trevor Thorne said: “This is quite a worrying leap. Are we getting a lot better at understanding the needs of the children? I’m just at a loss as to how we’re predicting this.”

Ms Aviston replied: “It’s not a simple answer. It is very complex. If it carries on the level of growth that we have got, these are the numbers we’re looking at.”